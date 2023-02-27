Plans to repair a dilapidated 18th Century hotel in Herefordshire have been approved.

The Royal Oak in Leominster is set to undergo extensive renovation work after years of lying "redundant and neglected", planners have said.

The three-storey Grade II-listed building, at the junction of South Street and Etnam Street, lies within the town's conservation area.

Residents have praised plans to revamp the "eyesore".