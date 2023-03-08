A man has been arrested after a robbery at a casino in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man, believed to have been armed with a knife, jumped over the counter at Grosvenor Casino in Maid Marian Way and demanded a cashier fill a bag with money.

A cashier suffered a minor stab wound to her hand and "a quantity of money" was taken.

The suspect ran off but was detained by officers nearby. A 26-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of robbery.