A consultation has been launched over plans to turn a former Derbyshire golf course into a nature reserve.

Erewash Borough Council has proposed creating the "valuable community space" at Pewit Golf Course off West End Drive in Ilkeston.

It said the transformation would be funded with government cash and money from the redevelopment of the nearby Stanton Ironworks.

The plans are expected to be approved by the council executive at a meeting next week.