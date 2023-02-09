Local authorities need more resources to help tackle damp and mould in private rented homes, Leeds City Council's chief executive has said.

Tom Riordan said there were currently limits to what the council could do to help private sector tenants, compared to those living in social housing.

Meanwhile, complaints from council tenants in Leeds about mould and damp doubled at the end of last year, a report going before senior councillors has said.

It comes after a coroner ruled the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale was directly linked to his exposure to mould in his parents’ housing association flat in 2020.

Leeds City Council had since introduced a "dedicated fast-response team" to improve response times for its own tenants, the authority's executive board was told on Wednesday.

However, the authority had less scope to intervene in the private sector, members heard.

Mr Riordan said recent changes in housing legislation had been a "step in the right direction", but he added that councillors had to be "realistic".

He said: "We're a huge city. We've got large numbers of private rented homes. We'd like to have more ability and resource to tackle [mould within those homes].

"But, I would make the point we would do more if we had more resources and powers," he said.