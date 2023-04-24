About 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, a week after the country was engulfed by violence between two warring factions.

The evacuees left Sudan on French and Spanish planes, as part of a joint European Union effort to aid EU citizens stranded in Sudan.

It is believed they were among about 150 Irish citizens who have been in contact with the Irish authorities since the violence began.

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin thanked France and Spain for the successful evacuations.

Violent clashes have been taking place in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

There had been some hope that talks could resolve the situation but these never happened.

Mr Martin added that the Irish government was "doing everything we possibly can" to secure the evacuation of the remaining Irish people from Sudan.

On Sunday, it was announced that members of the Irish Defence Forces were being deployed to help with the process.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that up to 12 defence personnel will be involved in the deployment.