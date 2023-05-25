A cyclist has been seriously injured after falling off his bicycle and being hit by a car.

It happened shortly before 19:30 BST on Wednesday in Harlestone Road in Northampton.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Northamptonshire Police said it is not yet known why the man fell from his grey Carrera mountain bike, but that he "[collided] with a cream Mini Cooper S travelling in the same direction".

The force is appealing for witnesses.