More warm weather is increasing the risk of wild fires across Wales, a senior fire officer has warned.

Iwan Cray, deputy chief fire officer for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said it was "an ever increasing issue" linked to the weather.

He said there are about 3,000 wildfires annually in Wales, with a majority classed as deliberate.

Firefighters tackled a grass fire at Cwm Mountain, Conwy county, on Friday after a callout in the early hours.