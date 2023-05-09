A councillor should be investigated over "racist" remarks he made in a Facebook post, a charity has said.

Independent Pete Molloy posted his message in response to actress Adjoa Andoh's comments about the King's Coronation.

He later referred to the skin tones of people from different nations, suggesting Britain was a "white man's country".

However, he said the comments were made in a personal capacity and not as a councillor for Durham County Council.