Electric ferries proposed for Corran route
At a glance
Lochaber's Corran Ferry could be set for an upgrade
Highland Council has proposed replacing the existing ferries with electric vessels
The local authority also plans to construct new infrastructure
Before Covid, the ferry service was Scotland's second busiest in terms of cars
- Published
Highland Council has proposed replacing the ageing ferries on its Corran Ferry service with electric vessels.
The lifeline Corran route involves a five minute crossing via a narrow stretch of Loch Linnhe in Lochaber.
It was Scotland's second busiest ferry service in terms of cars carried before the Covid pandemic, according to Transport Scotland.
Before Covid, the service would carry more than 250,000 vehicles and more than 500,000 passengers.
Highland Council's planned revamp of the service also includes plans to construct new infrastructure, including a slipway, overnight berthing and public facilities.
The local authority will hold a consultation event on its plans on 10 November at Ardgour Memorial Hall in Clovullin.
People will also be able to send written submissions to the council.
Lochaber committee chairwoman Kate Willis said: “The current service, operated with an ageing vessel, is not sustainable.
"This drop-in consultation event is a chance to find out more about proposals to replace the ferry and improve the infrastructure.
"We are looking for people to pass on their comments. All feedback is welcome.”
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry. It is also used by visitors to the area.