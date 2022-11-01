H﻿ighland Council has proposed replacing the ageing ferries on its Corran Ferry service with electric vessels.

The lifeline Corran route involves a five minute crossing via a narrow stretch of Loch Linnhe in Lochaber.

It was Scotland's second busiest ferry service in terms of cars carried before the Covid pandemic, according to Transport Scotland.

Before Covid, the service would carry more than 250,000 vehicles and more than 500,000 passengers.

H﻿ighland Council's planned revamp of the service also includes plans to construct new infrastructure, including a slipway, overnight berthing and public facilities.

T﻿he local authority will hold a consultation event on its plans on 10 November at Ardgour Memorial Hall in Clovullin.

P﻿eople will also be able to send written submissions to the council.