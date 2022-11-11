Tree turned into Armistice Day memorial sculpture

A tree in a car park has been turned into a sculpture of a soldier to mark Armistice Day.

The artwork from the dead wood was commissioned by the parish council in Upton on the outskirts of Northampton and created by sculptor Peter Leadbeater.

H﻿e used ideas from the pupils at St. Luke's CE Primary School as inspiration for the design, and landscaper Steve Tee created a wall around the Unknown Soldier sculpture.

M﻿r Tee said of the carving: "The attention to detail is absolutely fantastic".