A traffic management scheme which would see Canterbury split into zones, with driving across their borders banned, will be reviewed.

The idea was included in the draft local plan put forward by the city council's previous Conservative-led administration in October.

The Labour-Liberal Democrat alliance, which took over the city after May's local elections, has set up a working group to reconsider the proposal.

The Conservatives' new leader said the "hugely unpopular" plan was regularly brought up by voters, and was one of the main reasons for the party's defeat.