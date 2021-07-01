A 79-year-old man has completed an epic challenge to walk up more than 180 Dartmoor tors for charity.

John Holl, started his on-off walk with friends in August 2020 at Aish Tor and completed the journey at Yes Tor on Thursday lunchtime.

Mr Holl expects to raise more than £4,000 for the Totnes community transport Bob the Bus.

"I am delighted, I've really enjoyed our walks," he said, toasting the end with a bottle of champagne.