Walker, 79, conquers 181 hilltop tors for charity
A 79-year-old man has completed an epic challenge to walk up more than 180 Dartmoor tors for charity.
John Holl, started his on-off walk with friends in August 2020 at Aish Tor and completed the journey at Yes Tor on Thursday lunchtime.
Mr Holl expects to raise more than £4,000 for the Totnes community transport Bob the Bus.
"I am delighted, I've really enjoyed our walks," he said, toasting the end with a bottle of champagne.
Mr Holl dreamt up the challenge with friends on one of their regular moorland treks. "It's been very reward with jolly good companionship," he said.
The walking has gone smoothly apart from one day when a river burst its banks in torrential rain and they abandoned the walk.
The number of tors conquered on each of the 29 treks has varied from a handful to 10, depending on distance.
Mr Holl and his friends stuck to the paths laid out in the Dartmoor guide by writer William Crossing, topping a total of 181 tors, the granite outcrops that dot Dartmoor.
The exact number of tors on Dartmoor varies depending on which source is consulted but Mr Holl reckons that he has conquered most of them apart from a number of inaccessible tors including Vixen Tor where public access is not allowed.