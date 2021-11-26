A company which received the first licence to grow medical cannabis in Guernsey says more than 60 jobs could be created locally by the firm.

Greg Dobbin of 4C Labs believes if all goes well, medical cannabis could start being grown locally from early 2023.

"I would say that one of the greatest benefits to Guernsey is the opportunity to retain younger people," he said.

"I think for Guernsey if you can create new opportunities for younger people you can retain them."