Man rescued from Cobo Bay rocks by other swimmers

A man who got into difficulty while sea swimming and became stranded on rocks was rescued by other swimmers.

The emergency services were called to Cobo Bay in Guernsey at about 19:15 on Monday.

They found the man had already been brought back to shore by two people he was swimming with.

Paramedics assessed the man and transferred him to the emergency department of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, St John Ambulance Service said.

Neither of the two rescuers required treatment.

The RNLI's said the man was part of a group swimming in the bay but had become "detached after starting to struggle".

The charity said: "Realising what was happening, two of the group returned to the casualty and managed to swim him back to the safety of the beach where police, paramedics, and coastguard were waiting."