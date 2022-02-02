Mystery book sculptures fetch £50,000 at auction
Five unique paper sculptures by an anonymous artist depicting scenes from Scottish literary classics have raised £50,000 at auction.
A series of unique paper sculptures depicting scenes from Scottish literary classics has fetched more than £50,000 at auction.
The works - by an anonymous artist - all went for well above their original price estimate.
A flurry of last minute offers to auctioneers Lyon and Turnbull boosted the money raised for the Scottish Book Trust.
It will use the funds to support its aim of providing books to all.
A sculpture depicting Robert Louis Stevenson's classic adventure story, Treasure Island, fetched the most at £13,000.
JM Barrie's Peter Pan sold for £12,000, while Tam O'Shanter by Robert Burns went for £10,000, Whisky Galore by Compton Mackenzie fetched £9,000 and Lanark by Alasdair Gray was bought for £6,500.
Marc Lambert of the Scottish Book Trust said it was "thrilled" by how much had been raised through the "generous bids".
The book sculptures were originally commissioned in 2012 by the Scottish Book Trust to mark the first ever Book Week Scotland.
The mysterious artist first came to the public's attention when she secretly deposited her work around cultural venues in Edinburgh throughout 2011.