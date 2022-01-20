Holocaust Memorial Day moved to April or May
At a glance
Holocaust commemorations in Guernsey will align with the Jewish calendar from now on
Members of the Jewish community requested that the dates were aligned with Yom HaShoah
Services in Guernsey will move from January 27 to April or May depending on the Jewish calendar
A Holocaust commemoration, usually held in Guernsey each January, will now be held in April or May, to align with Yom HaShoah, the day it is marked in Israel.
It followed a request in 2021 to the Dean of Guernsey from members of the Jewish community to align the dates.
A new working group, including the dean and members of the Jewish community, will now develop plans for this year’s event.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, president of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: "It was felt that by moving our commemoration to align with the Jewish Yom HaShoah, which takes place in April or May each year, this will give the commemoration a wider audience with a significant multi-faith emphasis."
The Very Reverend Tim Barker, Dean of Guernsey, said: "Aligning with the Jewish community’s wishes felt like the right thing to do."