Animal welfare workers are investigating the deaths of three chickens whose bodies were found on a beach.

The chickens were found "thrown on to the top of the rocks" in the Vale, Guernsey's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said.

They were discovered by a warden near the car park on Route de Pulias at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

The GSPCA said the birds had no identification and States vets had been informed.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the GSPCA.