Hitchhiking in West Bank

GERALDINE GHELLI
Photographer Geraldine Hope Ghelli set out to explore the phenomenon of “tremping” - Hebrew for hitchhiking - in the occupied West Bank.
A popular way of getting around for Israelis in isolated areas, it also comes with risks, with “trempers” having been targeted by Palestinian militants.
In a land that has experienced turmoil and conflict, hitchhiking is still a common mode of transport for Israeli settlers in the West Bank, particularly among young people.
For some, it is more reliable than public transport.
Over the course of a week in April this year, Ghelli spoke to, photographed, and gave lifts to many young Orthodox Jewish hitchhikers in the occupied territory.
Route 60 is a major north-south road running through Israel and the West Bank, serving both Israelis and Palestinians.
Aelik Kryzhanovsky was born and raised in Brooklyn, US. He says he feels at home in Israel and the Jewish settlement of Kfar Tapuach in the West Bank. Aelik regularly hitchhikes and always gives rides to other Israelis when he drives.
Mirav Sahar won't accept rides from strangers for her own sense of safety, only accepting lifts from people she recognises.
Michael, pictured in Elon More settlement, only hitches rides from inside his settlement, or outside if soldiers are around.
A sign posted in a bus stop gives advice to hitchhikers to help minimise any danger.
