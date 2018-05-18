Celebrating our mixed-race identity

Meghan Markle is set to become the first dual-heritage member of the Royal Family. She’s spoken of the difficulties of defining her ethnicity. Here, four people from mixed backgrounds pick out the objects that define them.
Seashell - collected by my father from a Mauritian beach
Hand of Fatima - given to me by my Morroccan cousin
Kente cloth - traditional Ghanaian garment
Pocket watch - given to my great-great-grandfather in London during WW1
Potato farls - an Irish food I love
Here Comes the Sun - shows the realities of queer people in the Caribbean
Plantain and seasoning - to represent my Jamaican heritage
Brent Borough of Culture flyer - it's the place I grew up