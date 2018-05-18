Once upon a time... royal wedding dresses were richly coloured
Queen Mary I was married in purple in 1554 - reserved exclusively for royals
In 1816 Princess Charlotte wore real silver thread with silver embroidery
Then Queen Victoria chose a simple white dress in English silk and lace
And set the pattern for white weddings ever after
The Queen Mother broke the mould in a loose flapper-era gown
But there are some style rules almost all royal dresses follow
No knees, please - royal dresses are nearly always full length
Since the 50s, skirts have slowly increased in volume
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria went for an 'off-the-shoulder' look
But sleeves are still the done thing for most royal brides
A couple more finishing touches help define the royal look...
A train adds a sense of grandeur as you glide to the altar
And a veil remains quintessential for a royal wedding - Kate wore one too
The timeless princess role-model remains Grace Kelly in a high-neck and full-sleeves
Quite different from the layered tulle dress Meghan wore as an actress in Suits
But maybe she has a few surprises for us - we'll soon find out