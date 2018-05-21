Trump-Kim Meeting

AFP
US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on 12 June.
No sitting US president has ever met a North Korean leader.
Trump stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet Mr Kim for an unprecedented sit-down. This happened in March 2018.
Shortly berfore this the pair had exchanged insults and threats.
The breakthrough came after landmark talks between North and South Korea.
The key issue expected to be discussed is North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.
The US wants Pyongyang to give up its weapons programme completely and irreversibly.
Kim has pledged to stop nuclear tests and missile launches, and also shut down a nuclear test site.
But analysts caution that Kim is unlikely to easily abandon nuclear weapons that he has pushed so hard to obtain.
Both leaders will meet in Singapore.
