World Cup 2018 Stadiums

Built in 1956 on the bank of Moscow River, Luzhniki Stadium served as the main venue of the 1980 Olympics and had to undergo a large redevelopment before the 2018 World Cup.
Luzhniki will host seven games, including opening match and a semi final.
The stadium officially opened in 2014 in the north west of Moscow, becoming a new home for Spartak FC, which had never owned a proper stadium before.
The stadium is named Otkrytiye Arena under the sponsorship contract with a local bank. According to FIFA rules, it will hold a neutral name during World Cup.
The stadium on the western tip of Krestovsky Island was initially planned to be completed in 2009, but works were hampered by a series of delays and fraud investigations.
The venue was completed in 2017, however overall costs had soared past $1 billion, which made it one of the most expensive stadiums ever built.
The Volgograd Arena is located on the banks of the Volga River close to Volgograd’s main attraction: the Motherland Calls statue.
Construction works have been completed in April 2018.
The stadium will host four first round group games and will become the new home of Rotor Volgograd after the tournament.
The Yekaterinburg Arena, initially called Central Stadium, was built in 1950s, and has been awarded a cultural heritage site status.
In the mid 2000s it has been redeveloped, but still did not meet FIFA standards.
It took a long time for the project to be given the go ahead, even casting doubts on Yekaterinburg’s status as a host city.
Kazan Arena was the first stadium built for the 2018 World Cup.
The concept has been designed by architects from Populous, a US firm behind London’s Wembley and Emirates stadiums.
The venue has been completed in less than 36 months.
Kaliningrad Stadium became one of the most controversial venues for the 2018 World Cup.
Delays had plagued the project, caused by financial difficulties and the bankruptcy of the company responsible for the design.
The future of the stadium is unclear due to shaky grounds underneath it.
The stadium situated on a site in central Nizhny Novgorod, on the west bank of the Volga River where it merges with the Oka.
FIFA gave permission to put the stadium into operation on 23 March 2018, but inspectors noted that contractors need to complete the work on improving the surrounding areas.
Situated on the southern bank of the River Don, the stadium was initially planned as the start of a new city centre, with the rest of the city lying north.
Construction was delayed due to lack of infrastructure around the stadium. The venue officially opened on 15 April 2018.
The stadium became the most problematic venue for the 2018 World Cup organizers.
In 2016, construction works have been frozen due to disputes about the project cost; as a result the budget was increased.
The construction has resumed, however, it was hard to catch up with initial schedule until the last moment.
The stadium in Saransk on the bank of Insar River became the largest sports project in the republic of Mordovia.
Its construction allowed solving a number of complex urban planning problems.
Numerous delays, largely due to a lack of funding, had an impact on delivery time.
The Fisht Stadium was built as the centrepiece venue for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, which helps explain its unique sloping look, designed to resemble snowy peaks.
The venue was originally named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the Caucasus range of mountains.