Boris Johnson suggests Donald Trump could do a better job, in leaked remarks.
EU Brexit negotiator casts doubt on the UK's latest proposals to avoid a hard Irish border.
The TV star was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, while on a TV shoot.
Iris Warner was discovered in her north-west London home slipping in and out of consciousness.
Donald Trump opens another front with members of the powerful G7 group as they meet in Canada.
Buckingham Palace confirms that the Queen had the "short planned procedure" in London last month.
However, there is insufficient evidence to conclude the death was corporate manslaughter, the inquest finds.
"Extraordinarily able" Lavinia Woodward was given a suspended jail term for stabbing her boyfriend.
More than one million NHS staff in England will receive the three-year pay deal backdated from April.
Louis Smith said only his and another black passenger's first class tickets were checked.
The 17-year-old says it's disappointing the article was written by a woman.
A YouTuber has shown how a glitch in Fortnite let him return to the game's 'spawn island'.
Photographer Charlie Clift took to the streets of Brixton to capture images that celebrate the life, soul and character of the London community.
Zachary Simmons wrote to the singer saying he was angry that tickets had not gone to genuine fans.
It contains previously unreleased recordings, including early versions of his hit Purple Rain.
Donald Glover is reportedly in talks to play Willy Wonka, but it wouldn't be the first time a character has changed ethnicity.
The singer - along with the Glastonbury audience - appear in the new trailer for A Star is Born.
Troubled Govia Thameslink Railway offers the service after cancelling hundreds of trains.
The Harry Potter star will play a man who has to authenticate writing about a 2002 suicide in Las Vegas.
Expert witnesses at an inquiry into the tower block blaze have detailed how the fire took hold, minute by minute, through the building one year ago.
Officially, there are no UK referees at the World Cup. But one linesman is a born and raised Englishman.
One in 12 children is thought to persistently hear voices that are not there.
The pop star tackles divorce and depression on her new album - but the BBC finds her in good spirits.
"High harm" violence is rising, but overall violence is falling.
Why US tariffs on steel and aluminium will cast a shadow over the forthcoming meeting.