June 8 2018

Boris Johnson calls for more 'guts' in Brexit talks

Boris Johnson suggests Donald Trump could do a better job, in leaked remarks.
Brexit: Michel Barnier questions Theresa May's 'backstop plan'

EU Brexit negotiator casts doubt on the UK's latest proposals to avoid a hard Irish border.
Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61

The TV star was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, while on a TV shoot.
Woman, 90, severely beaten in her own bed in Brent

Iris Warner was discovered in her north-west London home slipping in and out of consciousness.
G7: Trump says Russia should be part of summit

Donald Trump opens another front with members of the powerful G7 group as they meet in Canada.
The Queen has successful cataract procedure

Buckingham Palace confirms that the Queen had the "short planned procedure" in London last month.
BMW recall delay contributed to driver death, inquest finds

However, there is insufficient evidence to conclude the death was corporate manslaughter, the inquest finds.
Lavinia Woodward loses appeal bid to overturn sentence

"Extraordinarily able" Lavinia Woodward was given a suspended jail term for stabbing her boyfriend.
NHS staff vote for 6.5% pay deal

More than one million NHS staff in England will receive the three-year pay deal backdated from April.
Virgin Trains 'sorry' for Louis Smith ticket check

Louis Smith said only his and another black passenger's first class tickets were checked.
Emmerdale's Isobel Steele on being told to 'flash a bit of flesh'

The 17-year-old says it's disappointing the article was written by a woman.
Fortnite player first to reach elusive game island

A YouTuber has shown how a glitch in Fortnite let him return to the game's 'spawn island'.
Portrait collection celebrates life and soul of the street

Photographer Charlie Clift took to the streets of Brixton to capture images that celebrate the life, soul and character of the London community.
Boy attends gig as Gary Barlow's guest after missing out on tickets

Zachary Simmons wrote to the singer saying he was angry that tickets had not gone to genuine fans.
New Prince album announced on 60th birthday

It contains previously unreleased recordings, including early versions of his hit Purple Rain.
Donald Glover as Willy Wonka? Fictional characters' changing races

Donald Glover is reportedly in talks to play Willy Wonka, but it wouldn't be the first time a character has changed ethnicity.
A Star is Born? Lady Gaga's feature film debut praised

The singer - along with the Glastonbury audience - appear in the new trailer for A Star is Born.
Govia Thameslink provides taxis to get pupils to GCSE exams

Troubled Govia Thameslink Railway offers the service after cancelling hundreds of trains.
Daniel Radcliffe to play a fact-checker on Broadway

The Harry Potter star will play a man who has to authenticate writing about a 2002 suicide in Las Vegas.
The terrible speed at which the Grenfell fire spread

Expert witnesses at an inquiry into the tower block blaze have detailed how the fire took hold, minute by minute, through the building one year ago.
World Cup 2018: Meet the only English referee

Officially, there are no UK referees at the World Cup. But one linesman is a born and raised Englishman.
The children who hear 'terrifying' voices

One in 12 children is thought to persistently hear voices that are not there.
Lily Allen on her demons, divorce and laughter

The pop star tackles divorce and depression on her new album - but the BBC finds her in good spirits.
Violent crime: Is it getting worse?

"High harm" violence is rising, but overall violence is falling.
Will the G7 summit be dominated by a trade row?

Why US tariffs on steel and aluminium will cast a shadow over the forthcoming meeting.
