The Town That Disappeared

Across Russia, hundreds of small towns have been abandoned in the past 20 years. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost jobs and homes after their town's main industry collapsed.
As Vladimir points out familiar places, he seems to conjure up the spirits of the past and the ghost town of Kadykchan comes slowly back to life.
Gennady Shchepalkin and his wife Tatiana were both born in the town. They met at the school disco in the autumn of 1984. They got married in 1988 and the following year Gennady started work in Coal Mine Number 7.
Mine Number 7 closed down in 1992, its coal reserves exhausted. People began leaving Kadykchan for jobs in other parts of the country.
And then in 1996 tragedy struck. As the morning shift was coming to an end, a methane blast ripped through Mine Number 10. Six miners were killed.
In 1998 the end finally came. The entrance to Mine Number 10 was blown up and the mine shaft flooded to stop intruders getting in.
As the last residents moved out, the local council moved in and set fire to all the main buildings. The Coal-Miner's Cinema went up in flames. Vladimir saw the smoke rising in the distance.
He still finds it hard to come to terms with what happened in Kadykchan. “Your soul refuses to believe it,” he says. “But that's how it is.”
Author:
Jenny Norton
Producers:
James Percy, Andrey Soshnikov
Photography:
Paul Harris
Videography:
Max Lomakin