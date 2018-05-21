By Jenny Norton

The Town That Disappeared

Across Russia, hundreds of small towns have been abandoned in the past 20 years. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost jobs and homes after their town's main industry collapsed.

Dead City

Kadykchan
Former projectionist
Vladimir Voskresensky

I always loved those winter evenings when the temperature rose to -30C, and it felt warm enough for everyone to come out for a walk on our main pedestrian street - we called it Broadway.

As Vladimir points out familiar places, he seems to conjure up the spirits of the past and the ghost town of Kadykchan comes slowly back to life.
Vladimir Voskresensky

There's the baker's where I used to nip out in my breaks to buy rolls. Next door is the tailor's where all the latest fashions were on display. And that's the sports hall where I used to go after work.

Gennady Shchepalkin and his wife Tatiana were both born in the town. They met at the school disco in the autumn of 1984. They got married in 1988 and the following year Gennady started work in Coal Mine Number 7.
Tatiana Schepalkina

Salaries weren't being paid and people couldn't even buy basic things like food.

Mine Number 7 closed down in 1992, its coal reserves exhausted. People began leaving Kadykchan for jobs in other parts of the country.

And then in 1996 tragedy struck. As the morning shift was coming to an end, a methane blast ripped through Mine Number 10. Six miners were killed.

In 1998 the end finally came. The entrance to Mine Number 10 was blown up and the mine shaft flooded to stop intruders getting in.

As the last residents moved out, the local council moved in and set fire to all the main buildings. The Coal-Miner's Cinema went up in flames. Vladimir saw the smoke rising in the distance.

He still finds it hard to come to terms with what happened in Kadykchan. “Your soul refuses to believe it,” he says. “But that's how it is.”

Author:
Jenny Norton

Producers:
James Percy, Andrey Soshnikov

Photography:
Paul Harris

Videography:
Max Lomakin