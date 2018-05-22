Siberian Wonder

Ilya Brodsky, 15, was born and raised in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. He learned how to read when he was two and started to code at the age of nine. Playing complex Rachmaninoff piano concerts is his favourite hobby and way to relax.
He was unique and special from the very beginning, and we hardly made any contribution to his development. We never tried to change him, never pushed him to adapt a behaviour or made him over to something.
Victoriya Brodskaya
At the age of four Ilya showed a significant difference in development, comparing to his peers. Doctors examined him and came to a conclusion that the boy needed to find a way to relax, otherwise he could go crazy. That is how music came into his life.
I have never made it to the school in Russia and do not have an impression that I missed something. I was able to spend more time on things I was really interested in.
Ilya Brodsky
Ilya’s family found a tutor for the boy, however he faced difficulties with the final assessment in Russian school. School authorities recognised him as a child with a developmental delay and suggested he attend preschool classes. Ilya successfully passed his qualification exams in another school.
By the age of ten Ilya had already written several articles for Wikipedia and started to code. After obtaining a secondary school diploma his family moved to the US where Ilya went to school for the first time in his life.
He was expected to do his homework. He was especially bored with his math assignments as he had been solving the same problems five or seven years before that. He had no time to play music which was crucial for him.
Parents have contacted several schools to explain the issue and received full support of the principals.
Ilya became a homeschooler; he was so relieved that he had prepared for final exams on his own.
Results were mind-blowing:
not more than one percent of American students older then Ilya were able to achieve the same scores.
Ilya is fifteen now. He studies computer sciences at Charleston Southern University. Ilya must attend his classes or lose his scholarship. He is too young to drive, his mother gives him a lift every day.
At first the family was not happy with the idea of letting their son to fly the nest. This year Ilya applied to Harvard, Stanford and MIT. Besides the classes, he does coding and earns money from his own video game.
“Here we go, enemies showed up, we need to build towers to restrain them.”
“I’m very interested in doing this, and if I could make money, it’s definitely a great benefit for me.”
Author: Natalka Pisnia
Producer: Polina Romanova
Editor: Oleg Mikhaylov
Photos: Brodsky family archive, Harvard University