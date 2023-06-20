Anxious neighbours sigh in relief as US and China talk

By the end of it Mr Xi hailed "progress" in the talks and spoke of "agreements on specific issues", without saying what those were. Back in Washington DC, Mr Biden praised Mr Blinken for doing "a hell of a job". But the 61-year-old secretary of state, ever the pragmatic diplomat, told reporters that he was "clear-eyed" about China. He welcomed the reopening of high-level communication, and said the Chinese agreed with the Americans that ties must stabilise, but he also admitted that there were "many issues on which we profoundly - even vehemently - disagree".