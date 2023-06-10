It's not the end for Boris Johnson, says ex-adviser
The decision by Boris Johnson to quit as an MP ahead of publication of the Partygate report does not mean it is the end of his political career, an ex-adviser to the former PM has said.
Will Walden said Mr Johnson "had seen the writing on the wall".
The Commons Privileges Committee has looked at whether the ex-PM lied to Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.
Mr Johnson dismissed the committee as a "witch hunt", while Labour labelled the former prime minister a "coward".
Meanwhile, Nigel Adams, an ally of Boris Johnson, has announced on Twitter that he is also standing down with "immediate effect", triggering a by-election in his Selby and Ainsty constituency.
Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Walden, who was chief media adviser to Mr Johnson when he was foreign secretary, said he would not have wanted to fight a by-election he was almost certain to lose.
"There is only one thing driving Boris and that is that he likes to win, or at least not to lose".
He added: "He knew he probably would lose a by-election in his marginal seat. His primary motivation here, as it has been for the last year or so, is protecting his version of the narrative.
"So, by going, as he has all guns blazing, he is able to avoid defeat, he is able to blame pretty much everyone else including it seems anyone that voted Remain in 2016."
Asked whether this was the end for Mr Johnson, he said: "I don't think it's the end. I don't know where we are on the panoply of beginning, middle and end, but this is typical Boris."
It is worth reflecting on what people mean by "the end".
It may well be the end of the road for him in Parliament - although that is not for certain - but it is certainly not the end of the road for him in terms of his influence.
Announcing his resignation as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip late on Friday evening, Mr Johnson issued an eviscerating 1,000-word statement.
The committee was reportedly preparing to recommend a 10-day suspension for Mr Johnson from the Commons, which would have resulted in a recall petition among his constituents and a potential by-election.
Mr Johnson said the draft report he had seen was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".
He described the committee as a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".
The committee is due to meet on Monday to finalise its conclusions and is expected to publish its findings shortly after - likely to be on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said the former prime minister had "jumped" and told BBC Radio 5 Live "to me, he is a coward".
Sir Chris Bryant, the Labour chairman of the Privileges Committee, said it was possible that Mr Johnson's statement could lead to further contempt of Parliament charges as the conclusion of the report is not supposed to be revealed before its publication and Mr Johnson had "effectively leaked" it.
Sir Chris, who had recused himself from the investigation into Mr Johnson told Radio 4's Today programme, the "attacks on the committee are in effect an attack on the whole House".
However, former home secretary Priti Patel, who was made a Dame in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list, also announced on Friday, praised the former prime minister describing him as a "political titan".
Sir Michael Fabricant - another sitting MP announced in the resignation honours list - criticised the Privileges Committee for what he described as its "disgraceful treatment" of the former prime minister.
There has been no statement as yet from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak or any members of the Privileges Committee.
The BBC has tried to speak to all of those involved, but none would speak on the record.
But privately, Conservatives are all talking about it, trying to work out what might happen next.
Loads have told the BBC they are just totally fed up with the pantomime.
There is deep frustration there will now be three by-elections that the party could really do without.
The committee are unlikely to speak until after the report has been published.
The surprise exit of Boris Johnson followed that of Nadine Dorries, who announced she was standing down as MP of Mid Bedfordshire shortly before.
The Conservatives have a current working majority of 64 (before the resignations of Mr Johnson and Ms Dorries).
This is less than the 80-seat majority held by the Conservatives when Mr Johnson led the Tories to a landslide general election in 2019.