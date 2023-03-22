British Gas boss to take bonuses worth £3.7m
The boss of British Gas-owner Centrica will receive bonuses worth £3.7m after the firm posted record profits in 2022.
Chris O'Shea, who refused a bonus last year, will also get a £790,000 salary.
It comes as millions of households struggle to pay their energy bills and the company faces scrutiny for force fitting prepayment meters in homes.
Centrica said Mr O'Shea had delivered "shareholder value" and navigated "challenging regulatory and political issues".
The company's profits for 2022 hit £3.3bn after oil and gas prices jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The results, published in February, sparked calls for energy firms to pay more tax as people are hit by high gas and electricity bills.
At the time Mr O'Shea said it was "too early to have a conversation" about any potential bonus.