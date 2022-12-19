January 6 committee: What's next for Trump legally and politically

Already, there are indications that Mr Trump may be facing increasingly stiff political headwinds as he tries to gear up another bid for the presidency in 2024. Recent polls show that he continues to be unpopular with vast swaths of the American public, and that his support is dropping even among Republican voters. Hypothetical head-to-head election matchups show him losing ground to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination and trailing Mr Biden in a general election contest.