Afghanistan: 'More more of us might be killed - but we will win'

"I didn't even see her that day," he says. "She was the hero of our family, my angel. She always excelled at school. And even in a practice exam last month, she was the top scorer among 650 students. But it wasn't just that she was clever. She was so well-behaved and devout that everyone in our community loved her. I don't know why God chose me to be her father, but then why did he take her away so soon?"