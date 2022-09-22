Prostate cancer: Former Senedd Tory leader Paul Davies reveals diagnosis
- Published
The former leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Paul Davies, who represents Preseli Pembrokeshire, said he will be starting treatment soon.
"The service I've received so far has been second to none and I'm very grateful to the NHS staff that are looking after me," he said on Twitter.
Welsh politicians from across the political spectrum wished him a speedy recovery.
Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Gwellhad buan [Get well soon]."
Current Welsh Tory Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Paul, as well as our much valued colleague, you are also our dear friend, and we're all here to support you."
In a tweet Senedd Presiding Officer Elin Jones added: "Paul, best wishes to you - and take your time to fully recover."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price wished the MS "a speedy recovery and all the strength during this challenging time".
Paul Davies said that he met his consultant this week to discuss treatment options, "following a recent diagnosis of prostate cancer".
"I'll soon be starting treatment, which will be ongoing over the coming months," he wrote.
"As I begin that treatment process, I want to remind everyone that it's so important to listen to your body and contact your GP if you feel that something isn't quite right."
He added that his office "remains open and I will continue to carry out my duties to the best of my ability".
Kevin Brennan, Labour MP for Cardiff West, revealed on Wednesday that he was recovering following a prostate cancer operation.
In a tweet to Paul Davies, he said: "Best wishes to you Paul - and do get in touch if you want to chat about it."
Born in 1969, Paul Davies grew up in the village of Pontsian in Ceredigion.
Mr Davies entered Cardiff Bay politics in 2007 when he was elected to the-then National Assembly for Wales. He became Welsh Conservative Senedd leader in 2018.
Mr Davies resigned last year following a row over drinks in the Senedd during a Wales-wide alcohol ban.
He was subsequently cleared of breaching the Senedd code of conduct.