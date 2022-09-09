Notes to Queen Elizabeth II: Paddington bears, memories and messages
By Nadeem Shad
Reporting from Buckingham Palace
Thousands of people have been leaving flowers and other tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of Buckingham Palace. From young children holding hand-drawn cards to Chelsea Pensioners on mobility scooters, many left their own personal notes.
Paddington Bear made several appearances, a reference to the Queen's memorable turn on TV with the bear from Peru for her Jubilee celebrations.
Some of the notes were deeply personal: "You were my grandmother's idol and we are here today because you're so much to all of us. Thank you for every memory."
Cards were addressed to "Ma'am", "Queen of our hearts", "our lioness" and "our rock"... and "Queen Kong".
One picture spelled out the words that for them embodied the Queen in an acrostic: "Quintessential, Unwavering, Eloquent, Elegant, Noble."
There was emotion among those leaving flowers and these messages. Two women embraced each other in tears. One said to the other: "She's been with us since I was a little girl," to which her friend replied: "I know she was our Queen."