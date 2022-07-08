Shinzo Abe: What are Japan's gun laws?
By Reality Check team
BBC News
- Published
The fatal shooting of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has shocked a nation where gun violence is very rare.
What are Japan's rules on gun ownership and what do we know about the type of weapon used in the killing?
What was the weapon?
Images from Japanese broadcaster NHK and on social media show different views of the weapon that was fired as the former Japanese PM was giving a campaign speech.
Eyewitnesses say they saw a man carrying what they described as a large gun, firing twice at Mr Abe from a position of about 10 feet (3m) directly behind him.
The weapon appears to have been covered in black tape, holding together two barrels possibly made of aluminium and a base of wood. It does not appear to have a loading mechanism or traditional grip.
The rounds used are likely to have been preloaded as they were fired in quick succession, about three seconds apart.
All indications from the available images are that the weapon and its ammunition were homemade. Police have said the suspect who was apprehended, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, told them he had made it.
Several other weapons, similar to those used in the attack, were subsequently found in the suspect's house during a police search.
What are Japan's rules on gun ownership?
It's very difficult to obtain a gun in Japan.
Firearms are tightly controlled, and strict laws have been in place for decades. The original firearms control law (from 1958) states: "The possession of firearms and swords is prohibited."
Of the G7 (the group of wealthy economies), Japan has by far the lowest level of gun ownership per head of population, at just 0.3 per 100 people.
Handguns are banned outright, although it is possible to own a weapon for hunting.
Those wanting to apply for a licence are subject to mental health and drug checks, as well as criminal record checks.
In addition, you need a full day's firearms training and have to undergo a written test and a shooting range evaluation, which requires at least a 95% mark to pass.
Police must be notified where the gun and the ammunition are stored - and they must be stored separately under lock and key. Police will also inspect guns once a year.
And after three years your licence runs out, at which point you have to attend the course and pass the tests again.
How does Japan compare on gun violence?
The strict rules on gun ownership are reflected in the data on gun violence in Japan.
Of the G7, Japan has the lowest number of gun deaths per capita at 0.03 per 100,000 people.
This is less than the UK and Germany and far below the seven deaths per 100,000 in the US.
Over the years, gun laws have been amended to make them even stricter, partly in response to rare instances when guns have been used.
Although gun violence is very rare in Japan, attacks on politicians have happened before.
In 2007, the mayor of the city of Nagasaki was shot and killed in an attack blamed on an organised crime gang. And there have also been stabbings of politicians in the past as well.