BBC News

Keir Starmer's Labour conference speech fact-checked

By Reality Check team
BBC News

Published
Related Topics
image source, PA Media

Labour leader Keir Starmer has promised a "serious plan for government", in his first in-person speech to his party's annual conference.

He also made a series of claims about the Conservatives' record in government.

'98% of reported rape cases do not end in a criminal charge'

In the year to March 2020, 1.4% of rapes recorded by police led to a charge or summons, meaning more than 98% did not, the latest Home Office figures show.

The number and proportion of rape cases leading to a charge have fallen every year since 2013.

This has been attributed to a number of factors, including:

  • funding cuts
  • victims being more likely to withdraw their complaints rather than go through the, often intrusive, court process
  • the vast quantity of digital evidence that now complicates cases

You can read more about this here.

'Britain has the worst [Covid] death toll in Europe'

BBC News looked into this claim in May, when Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, made it.

The UK does have the highest number of recorded deaths in Europe (if you exclude Russia), just over 136,000 - ahead of Italy, on nearly 131,000 deaths.

But these figures do not take into account population size.

Italy has a higher rate of deaths per 100,000 people than the UK - and in some other European countries, including Hungary, this rate is significantly higher.

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 684,647 209.3 42,729,683
Brazil 594,443 283.8 21,351,972
India 447,194 33.1 33,678,786
Mexico 275,450 218.3 3,632,800
Russia 200,245 137.4 7,313,112
Peru 199,292 623.0 2,173,034
Indonesia 141,467 52.9 4,208,013
UK 136,168 202.8 7,664,230
Italy 130,697 215.6 4,660,314
Colombia 126,145 254.0 4,951,675
Iran 119,360 145.9 5,533,520
France 116,444 179.2 6,994,319
Argentina 114,862 258.9 5,250,402
Germany 93,409 112.4 4,204,300
South Africa 87,052 150.6 2,896,943
Spain 86,229 184.7 4,946,601
Poland 75,572 199.3 2,903,234
Turkey 63,166 76.7 7,039,470
Ukraine 59,375 134.2 2,503,205
Chile 37,440 199.9 1,651,750
Philippines 37,405 35.1 2,490,858
Romania 36,341 186.3 1,194,106
Ecuador 32,720 191.5 507,858
Czech Republic 30,454 285.5 1,689,620
Hungary 30,171 310.8 821,261
Canada 27,695 74.7 1,609,156
Pakistan 27,597 13.0 1,240,425
Bangladesh 27,414 17.0 1,551,351
Belgium 25,554 222.6 1,233,723
Malaysia 25,437 80.7 2,198,235
Tunisia 24,732 213.8 704,914
Iraq 22,110 57.5 1,993,767
Bulgaria 20,489 290.6 492,861
Bolivia 18,700 164.7 498,895
Vietnam 18,584 19.5 756,689
Netherlands 18,169 106.5 1,998,517
Portugal 17,954 175.1 1,066,945
Myanmar 17,527 32.6 458,154
Japan 17,496 13.8 1,695,929
Egypt 17,187 17.5 301,625
Thailand 16,268 23.4 1,561,638
Paraguay 16,188 232.7 459,804
Kazakhstan 15,503 84.6 954,295
Sweden 14,821 148.6 1,149,407
Greece 14,679 139.5 645,969
Morocco 14,167 39.3 929,305
Guatemala 13,375 77.5 549,560
Sri Lanka 12,680 59.7 513,609
Slovakia 12,596 231.0 408,488
Nepal 11,096 39.5 791,392
Switzerland 11,043 129.5 833,385
Austria 10,969 123.4 735,890
Jordan 10,680 107.2 819,783
Bosnia and Herzegovina 10,422 313.5 230,801
Honduras 9,679 101.0 363,017
Georgia 8,817 220.3 606,492
Saudi Arabia 8,699 25.8 546,926
Croatia 8,595 206.8 399,891
Lebanon 8,286 120.8 622,235
Serbia 8,051 115.3 911,066
Israel 7,675 91.6 1,266,206
Cuba 7,227 63.7 854,167
Panama 7,208 172.6 466,178
Afghanistan 7,199 19.4 154,960
Moldova 6,695 165.2 289,025
North Macedonia 6,594 316.6 189,887
Azerbaijan 6,457 64.9 480,843
Costa Rica 6,189 123.8 521,182
Uruguay 6,052 175.5 388,502
Algeria 5,777 13.7 202,722
Ethiopia 5,401 4.9 341,714
Armenia 5,251 177.9 258,545
Ireland 5,209 108.1 384,677
Kenya 5,102 9.9 248,461
Lithuania 4,930 176.0 326,654
China 4,849 0.3 108,309
Libya 4,606 69.0 336,980
Zimbabwe 4,604 31.9 129,625
Slovenia 4,537 218.4 289,670
Venezuela 4,412 15.3 363,300
Oman 4,095 84.8 303,639
Belarus 4,092 43.3 530,203
Dominican Republic 4,039 38.0 357,149
Palestinian Territories 4,025 82.8 396,746
Zambia 3,646 21.0 208,857
Namibia 3,494 142.7 127,261
El Salvador 3,197 49.8 102,024
Uganda 3,145 7.4 123,181
Kosovo 2,936 159.1 159,870
Sudan 2,894 6.9 38,077
Latvia 2,684 139.2 154,786
Nigeria 2,677 1.4 204,456
Denmark 2,642 45.9 357,037
Albania 2,640 91.6 167,893
Kyrgyzstan 2,602 41.3 178,317
South Korea 2,456 4.8 303,553
Kuwait 2,446 59.1 411,484
Botswana 2,360 104.7 176,427
Malawi 2,276 12.5 61,509
Cambodia 2,261 13.9 109,926
Syria 2,207 13.0 32,973
United Arab Emirates 2,090 21.7 734,894
Mozambique 1,909 6.5 150,530
Montenegro 1,895 301.8 129,648
Senegal 1,855 11.7 73,742
Jamaica 1,834 62.5 82,778
Yemen 1,694 5.9 8,934
Angola 1,501 4.9 55,121
Trinidad and Tobago 1,457 104.8 49,949
Bahrain 1,389 88.5 274,814
Cameroon 1,368 5.4 85,414
Estonia 1,344 101.6 153,536
Rwanda 1,252 10.2 96,839
Australia 1,245 5.0 99,032
Mongolia 1,225 38.6 296,766
Uzbekistan 1,225 3.8 172,493
Eswatini 1,212 106.7 45,770
Ghana 1,146 3.8 126,621
Somalia 1,103 7.3 19,723
DR Congo 1,083 1.3 56,617
Finland 1,069 19.4 139,405
Madagascar 958 3.6 42,898
Norway 850 15.9 186,935
Suriname 845 146.7 39,908
Taiwan 841 3.5 16,189
Luxembourg 835 138.2 77,762
Guadeloupe 769 192.3 53,140
Mauritania 768 17.4 35,859
Guyana 762 97.8 31,148
French Polynesia 611 220.0 40,178
Martinique 609 162.1 40,804
Haiti 607 5.5 21,486
Qatar 605 21.7 236,298
Ivory Coast 600 2.4 59,879
Fiji 590 66.8 50,755
Cyprus 553 64.0 118,045
Mali 547 2.9 15,163
Bahamas 522 135.4 20,603
Malta 457 104.0 37,090
Lesotho 403 19.1 14,395
Belize 402 104.9 19,600
Guinea 377 3.0 30,362
Réunion 363 41.1 53,241
Gambia 335 14.7 9,930
Cape Verde 334 61.4 37,448
Liberia 283 5.9 5,792
French Guiana 250 88.4 39,239
Maldives 231 44.8 84,362
Papua New Guinea 227 2.6 19,523
Togo 226 2.9 25,218
Nicaragua 203 3.1 13,730
Niger 201 0.9 5,980
Congo 191 3.6 14,113
Saint Lucia 185 101.7 11,144
Burkina Faso 180 0.9 14,172
Gabon 178 8.4 29,126
Mayotte 177 68.2 20,205
Chad 174 1.1 5,032
Aruba 165 155.9 15,416
Djibouti 162 16.9 12,253
Curaçao 160 98.3 16,373
Benin 154 1.3 22,958
Comoros 147 17.7 4,112
Equatorial Guinea 142 10.8 11,806
Guinea-Bissau 135 7.2 6,099
Andorra 130 168.8 15,167
South Sudan 128 1.2 11,948
Tajikistan 125 1.4 17,484
Sierra Leone 121 1.6 6,393
Grenada 120 107.7 4,922
Timor-Leste 113 8.9 19,382
Seychelles 110 113.3 21,281
Central African Republic 100 2.1 11,371
Channel Islands 97 56.9 11,466
Gibraltar 97 287.7 5,514
San Marino 90 266.4 5,427
New Caledonia 83 29.6 6,185
Singapore 78 1.4 87,892
Mauritius 71 5.6 15,161
Barbados 67 23.4 7,576
Antigua and Barbuda 64 66.5 2,923
Saint Martin 63 169.1 4,213
Liechtenstein 60 158.2 3,439
Bermuda 52 82.9 4,982
Isle of Man 51 60.7 7,427
Tanzania 50 0.1 1,367
Sao Tome and Principe 49 23.2 3,344
Eritrea 42 1.2 6,694
Burundi 38 0.3 16,356
Brunei 37 8.6 6,540
British Virgin Islands 37 124.2 2,642
Iceland 33 9.8 11,632
Monaco 33 85.3 3,303
New Zealand 27 0.6 4,195
Turks and Caicos Islands 23 61.1 2,834
St Vincent and the Grenadines 17 15.4 3,338
Laos 16 0.2 22,441
Dominica 15 20.9 3,293
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Saint Kitts and Nevis 10 19.1 1,835
Bhutan 3 0.4 2,599
Saint Barthelemy 2 20.4 1,624
Faroe Islands 2 4.1 1,122
Cayman Islands 2 3.1 795
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Anguilla 1 6.8 364
Montserrat 1 20.0 33
Vanuatu 1 0.3 4
Greenland 0 0.0 565
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 67
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 31
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 20
Palau 0 0.0 5
Marshall Islands 0 0.0 4
Samoa 0 0.0 3
Kiribati 0 0.0 2
Micronesia 0 0.0 1

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 27 September 2021, 09:43 BST

Note: This table, from the BBC's global tracker, will be updated over time and so, in weeks to come, its figures will not match those in this article.

'A tank of fuel already costs £10 more than it did at the start of the year'

According to government figures, the average UK price per litre in the first week of the year was:

  • £1.15 for petrol
  • £1.20 for diesel

The latest figures are:

  • £1.35 for petrol
  • £1.38 for diesel

So filling a tank of about 50 litres (11 gallons), pretty normal for a midsize car, would cost £10 more.

image source, Reuters

'Over 11 years of Tory government, we have lost more than 8,000 police officers'

The most recent figure, from 31 March, for full-time-equivalent police officers in England and Wales is 135,301 - 8,433 fewer than the figure for 31 March 2010, just over a month before the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government came to power.

At its lowest, in 2018, the figure was almost 20,000 officers below the 2010 level.

In 2019, the government promised to recruit 20,000 more police officers by 2023, which would return numbers close to their 2010 levels.

'The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon. They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices, emissions from homes have increased'

The Conservatives did indeed scrap Gordon Brown's zero-carbon homes policy, in 2015, the year before it was supposed to come into force.

UK residential emissions - from homes, from heating and electricity - had actually been falling pretty consistently:

  • 156.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, in 2010
  • 96.9 million, in 2019

But in 2020, residential emissions from heating did go up (by 6.7%) - which may be down to more people staying at home during the pandemic.

'After a decade of Tory government... wages have fallen in every English region'

Actually, average wages have risen steadily under the Conservatives - but they have not always kept up with rising prices, which Labour told us was what Keir Starmer was talking about.

In every region of England, the average wage bought 1-5% less in April 2020 than in April 2010, according to House of Commons analysis of the most recent published figures.

But April 2020 was the first month of furlough in the UK and wages were in the middle of their largest fall since the crash of 2008.

Average wages have bounced back and now buy about 5-7% more than they did in April 2020.

What claims do you want BBC Reality Check to investigate? Get in touch

Read more from Reality Check

Related Topics