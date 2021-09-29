Keir Starmer's Labour conference speech fact-checked By Reality Check team

Labour leader Keir Starmer has promised a "serious plan for government", in his first in-person speech to his party's annual conference.

He also made a series of claims about the Conservatives' record in government.

'98% of reported rape cases do not end in a criminal charge'

In the year to March 2020, 1.4% of rapes recorded by police led to a charge or summons, meaning more than 98% did not, the latest Home Office figures show.

The number and proportion of rape cases leading to a charge have fallen every year since 2013.

This has been attributed to a number of factors, including:

funding cuts

victims being more likely to withdraw their complaints rather than go through the, often intrusive, court process

the vast quantity of digital evidence that now complicates cases

'Britain has the worst [Covid] death toll in Europe'

BBC News looked into this claim in May, when Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, made it.

The UK does have the highest number of recorded deaths in Europe (if you exclude Russia), just over 136,000 - ahead of Italy, on nearly 131,000 deaths.

But these figures do not take into account population size.

Italy has a higher rate of deaths per 100,000 people than the UK - and in some other European countries, including Hungary, this rate is significantly higher.

data in detail Scroll table to see more data Filter: The world Africa North America Latin America & Caribbean Asia Europe Middle East Oceania Country Deaths Death rate* Total Cases 0 10 100 1k 10k ** New Cases US 684,647 209.3 42,729,683 Brazil 594,443 283.8 21,351,972 India 447,194 33.1 33,678,786 Mexico 275,450 218.3 3,632,800 Russia 200,245 137.4 7,313,112 Peru 199,292 623.0 2,173,034 Indonesia 141,467 52.9 4,208,013 UK 136,168 202.8 7,664,230 Italy 130,697 215.6 4,660,314 Colombia 126,145 254.0 4,951,675 Iran 119,360 145.9 5,533,520 France 116,444 179.2 6,994,319 Argentina 114,862 258.9 5,250,402 Germany 93,409 112.4 4,204,300 South Africa 87,052 150.6 2,896,943 Spain 86,229 184.7 4,946,601 Poland 75,572 199.3 2,903,234 Turkey 63,166 76.7 7,039,470 Ukraine 59,375 134.2 2,503,205 Chile 37,440 199.9 1,651,750 Philippines 37,405 35.1 2,490,858 Romania 36,341 186.3 1,194,106 Ecuador 32,720 191.5 507,858 Czech Republic 30,454 285.5 1,689,620 Hungary 30,171 310.8 821,261 Canada 27,695 74.7 1,609,156 Pakistan 27,597 13.0 1,240,425 Bangladesh 27,414 17.0 1,551,351 Belgium 25,554 222.6 1,233,723 Malaysia 25,437 80.7 2,198,235 Tunisia 24,732 213.8 704,914 Iraq 22,110 57.5 1,993,767 Bulgaria 20,489 290.6 492,861 Bolivia 18,700 164.7 498,895 Vietnam 18,584 19.5 756,689 Netherlands 18,169 106.5 1,998,517 Portugal 17,954 175.1 1,066,945 Myanmar 17,527 32.6 458,154 Japan 17,496 13.8 1,695,929 Egypt 17,187 17.5 301,625 Thailand 16,268 23.4 1,561,638 Paraguay 16,188 232.7 459,804 Kazakhstan 15,503 84.6 954,295 Sweden 14,821 148.6 1,149,407 Greece 14,679 139.5 645,969 Morocco 14,167 39.3 929,305 Guatemala 13,375 77.5 549,560 Sri Lanka 12,680 59.7 513,609 Slovakia 12,596 231.0 408,488 Nepal 11,096 39.5 791,392 Switzerland 11,043 129.5 833,385 Austria 10,969 123.4 735,890 Jordan 10,680 107.2 819,783 Bosnia and Herzegovina 10,422 313.5 230,801 Honduras 9,679 101.0 363,017 Georgia 8,817 220.3 606,492 Saudi Arabia 8,699 25.8 546,926 Croatia 8,595 206.8 399,891 Lebanon 8,286 120.8 622,235 Serbia 8,051 115.3 911,066 Israel 7,675 91.6 1,266,206 Cuba 7,227 63.7 854,167 Panama 7,208 172.6 466,178 Afghanistan 7,199 19.4 154,960 Moldova 6,695 165.2 289,025 North Macedonia 6,594 316.6 189,887 Azerbaijan 6,457 64.9 480,843 Costa Rica 6,189 123.8 521,182 Uruguay 6,052 175.5 388,502 Algeria 5,777 13.7 202,722 Ethiopia 5,401 4.9 341,714 Armenia 5,251 177.9 258,545 Ireland 5,209 108.1 384,677 Kenya 5,102 9.9 248,461 Lithuania 4,930 176.0 326,654 China 4,849 0.3 108,309 Libya 4,606 69.0 336,980 Zimbabwe 4,604 31.9 129,625 Slovenia 4,537 218.4 289,670 Venezuela 4,412 15.3 363,300 Oman 4,095 84.8 303,639 Belarus 4,092 43.3 530,203 Dominican Republic 4,039 38.0 357,149 Palestinian Territories 4,025 82.8 396,746 Zambia 3,646 21.0 208,857 Namibia 3,494 142.7 127,261 El Salvador 3,197 49.8 102,024 Uganda 3,145 7.4 123,181 Kosovo 2,936 159.1 159,870 Sudan 2,894 6.9 38,077 Latvia 2,684 139.2 154,786 Nigeria 2,677 1.4 204,456 Denmark 2,642 45.9 357,037 Albania 2,640 91.6 167,893 Kyrgyzstan 2,602 41.3 178,317 South Korea 2,456 4.8 303,553 Kuwait 2,446 59.1 411,484 Botswana 2,360 104.7 176,427 Malawi 2,276 12.5 61,509 Cambodia 2,261 13.9 109,926 Syria 2,207 13.0 32,973 United Arab Emirates 2,090 21.7 734,894 Mozambique 1,909 6.5 150,530 Montenegro 1,895 301.8 129,648 Senegal 1,855 11.7 73,742 Jamaica 1,834 62.5 82,778 Yemen 1,694 5.9 8,934 Angola 1,501 4.9 55,121 Trinidad and Tobago 1,457 104.8 49,949 Bahrain 1,389 88.5 274,814 Cameroon 1,368 5.4 85,414 Estonia 1,344 101.6 153,536 Rwanda 1,252 10.2 96,839 Australia 1,245 5.0 99,032 Mongolia 1,225 38.6 296,766 Uzbekistan 1,225 3.8 172,493 Eswatini 1,212 106.7 45,770 Ghana 1,146 3.8 126,621 Somalia 1,103 7.3 19,723 DR Congo 1,083 1.3 56,617 Finland 1,069 19.4 139,405 Madagascar 958 3.6 42,898 Norway 850 15.9 186,935 Suriname 845 146.7 39,908 Taiwan 841 3.5 16,189 Luxembourg 835 138.2 77,762 Guadeloupe 769 192.3 53,140 Mauritania 768 17.4 35,859 Guyana 762 97.8 31,148 French Polynesia 611 220.0 40,178 Martinique 609 162.1 40,804 Haiti 607 5.5 21,486 Qatar 605 21.7 236,298 Ivory Coast 600 2.4 59,879 Fiji 590 66.8 50,755 Cyprus 553 64.0 118,045 Mali 547 2.9 15,163 Bahamas 522 135.4 20,603 Malta 457 104.0 37,090 Lesotho 403 19.1 14,395 Belize 402 104.9 19,600 Guinea 377 3.0 30,362 Réunion 363 41.1 53,241 Gambia 335 14.7 9,930 Cape Verde 334 61.4 37,448 Liberia 283 5.9 5,792 French Guiana 250 88.4 39,239 Maldives 231 44.8 84,362 Papua New Guinea 227 2.6 19,523 Togo 226 2.9 25,218 Nicaragua 203 3.1 13,730 Niger 201 0.9 5,980 Congo 191 3.6 14,113 Saint Lucia 185 101.7 11,144 Burkina Faso 180 0.9 14,172 Gabon 178 8.4 29,126 Mayotte 177 68.2 20,205 Chad 174 1.1 5,032 Aruba 165 155.9 15,416 Djibouti 162 16.9 12,253 Curaçao 160 98.3 16,373 Benin 154 1.3 22,958 Comoros 147 17.7 4,112 Equatorial Guinea 142 10.8 11,806 Guinea-Bissau 135 7.2 6,099 Andorra 130 168.8 15,167 South Sudan 128 1.2 11,948 Tajikistan 125 1.4 17,484 Sierra Leone 121 1.6 6,393 Grenada 120 107.7 4,922 Timor-Leste 113 8.9 19,382 Seychelles 110 113.3 21,281 Central African Republic 100 2.1 11,371 Channel Islands 97 56.9 11,466 Gibraltar 97 287.7 5,514 San Marino 90 266.4 5,427 New Caledonia 83 29.6 6,185 Singapore 78 1.4 87,892 Mauritius 71 5.6 15,161 Barbados 67 23.4 7,576 Antigua and Barbuda 64 66.5 2,923 Saint Martin 63 169.1 4,213 Liechtenstein 60 158.2 3,439 Bermuda 52 82.9 4,982 Isle of Man 51 60.7 7,427 Tanzania 50 0.1 1,367 Sao Tome and Principe 49 23.2 3,344 Eritrea 42 1.2 6,694 Burundi 38 0.3 16,356 Brunei 37 8.6 6,540 British Virgin Islands 37 124.2 2,642 Iceland 33 9.8 11,632 Monaco 33 85.3 3,303 New Zealand 27 0.6 4,195 Turks and Caicos Islands 23 61.1 2,834 St Vincent and the Grenadines 17 15.4 3,338 Laos 16 0.2 22,441 Dominica 15 20.9 3,293 Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712 Saint Kitts and Nevis 10 19.1 1,835 Bhutan 3 0.4 2,599 Saint Barthelemy 2 20.4 1,624 Faroe Islands 2 4.1 1,122 Cayman Islands 2 3.1 795 MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9 Anguilla 1 6.8 364 Montserrat 1 20.0 33 Vanuatu 1 0.3 4 Greenland 0 0.0 565 Falkland Islands 0 0.0 67 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 31 Vatican 0 0.0 27 Solomon Islands 0 0.0 20 Palau 0 0.0 5 Marshall Islands 0 0.0 4 Samoa 0 0.0 3 Kiribati 0 0.0 2 Micronesia 0 0.0 1 Please update your browser to see full interactive Show more This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. ** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date. Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Note: This table, from the BBC's global tracker, will be updated over time and so, in weeks to come, its figures will not match those in this article.

'A tank of fuel already costs £10 more than it did at the start of the year'

According to government figures, the average UK price per litre in the first week of the year was:

£1.15 for petrol

£1.20 for diesel

The latest figures are:

£1.35 for petrol

£1.38 for diesel

So filling a tank of about 50 litres (11 gallons), pretty normal for a midsize car, would cost £10 more.

'Over 11 years of Tory government, we have lost more than 8,000 police officers'

The most recent figure, from 31 March, for full-time-equivalent police officers in England and Wales is 135,301 - 8,433 fewer than the figure for 31 March 2010, just over a month before the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government came to power.

At its lowest, in 2018, the figure was almost 20,000 officers below the 2010 level.

In 2019, the government promised to recruit 20,000 more police officers by 2023, which would return numbers close to their 2010 levels.

'The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon. They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices, emissions from homes have increased'

The Conservatives did indeed scrap Gordon Brown's zero-carbon homes policy, in 2015, the year before it was supposed to come into force.

UK residential emissions - from homes, from heating and electricity - had actually been falling pretty consistently:

156.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, in 2010

96.9 million, in 2019

But in 2020, residential emissions from heating did go up (by 6.7%) - which may be down to more people staying at home during the pandemic.

'After a decade of Tory government... wages have fallen in every English region'

Actually, average wages have risen steadily under the Conservatives - but they have not always kept up with rising prices, which Labour told us was what Keir Starmer was talking about.

In every region of England, the average wage bought 1-5% less in April 2020 than in April 2010, according to House of Commons analysis of the most recent published figures.

But April 2020 was the first month of furlough in the UK and wages were in the middle of their largest fall since the crash of 2008.