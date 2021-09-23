Boris Johnson at the UN fact-checked By Reality Check team

BBC News Published 23 minutes ago

image source, Reuters

Prime Minster Boris Johnson has been addressing the UN General Assembly, ahead of its 26th annual Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) next month.

He made a number of claims - we have checked a selection.

'We have cut our greenhouse gas emissions by 44% in the last 30 years while expanding our GDP by 78%'

The prime minister is right about the general trends, but his figures are a bit out of date and do not reflect the extraordinary impact that the pandemic has had on both greenhouse gas emissions and GDP, the value of everything produced in the economy.

His figure of a 44% cut in greenhouse gas emissions is correct for the period from 1990 to 2019.

Covid led to a big fall in emissions, largely due to reduced use of transport, which means that the figure for 1990 to 2020 was a decline of 49%.

Similarly, the figure of 78% for the expansion of GDP was 1990 to 2019 - the figure for 1990 to 2020 was only 60%.

'When I was a kid we produced almost 80% of our electricity from coal... that percentage is now down to 2% or less'

The UK has made huge progress in reducing the use of coal, which has been the key contributor to its reduction in emissions since 1990.

Figures for 2020 show that 1.8% of UK electricity generation came from coal, so he's right about that.

It's not clear what age Mr Johnson would describe himself as being a kid, although the figure for 1970 when he turned six was 72%, which was also the figure for 1990.

It had been 97% in 1950.

'We produce more offshore wind than any other country'

The UK does indeed have more installed offshore wind capacity than any other country with 10.4GW.

The government has set a target of increasing that to 40GW by 2040.

If the UK is to become "the Saudi Arabia of wind", as Mr Johnson described it in his UN speech, it has some catching up to do in onshore wind generation.