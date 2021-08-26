How serious is the shortage of lorry drivers?
By Reality Check team
BBC News
- Published
Several companies have complained about a shortage of lorry drivers, which has created shortages of some products.
But a combination of Covid, Brexit and other factors, means there aren't enough drivers to meet demand.
How have companies been affected?
- Nando's temporarily closed 50 sites blaming supply chain issues
- McDonalds stopped sales of milkshakes and bottled drinks blaming a shortages of HGV drivers
- Haribo is struggling to deliver to the UK because of shortages of HGV drivers
- BP temporarily closed a "handful" of its UK sites due to not being able to get petrol and diesel to them
- Iceland's managing director told the BBC his company was cancelling 30-40 deliveries a day
- Prisoners are going to help plug the worker shortage in the meat industry amid warnings of shortages of some meat products for Christmas.
A Bank of England report, covering April to June, also found that "transportation delays had resulted in shortages of some items, such as furniture, car parts and electrical goods".
Severe shortages of materials for the construction sector, such as cement and timber, as well as problem for the manufacturing sector, were also highlighted.
How serious has the problem become?
There is now a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers in the UK, out of a pre-pandemic total of about 600,000, a Road Haulage Association survey of its members estimates.
That number included tens of thousands of drivers from EU member states who were living and working in the UK.
Even before Covid, the estimated shortage was about 60,000 drivers.
But things have got worse, and there are now warnings from companies and hauliers that they can no longer guarantee all pick-ups and deliveries.
For the first time in quite a few years, we've placed orders and they just don't arrive - we chase them and they say there's a shortage of drivers - and that impacts our production
Why now?
Covid is certainly part of it. As travel became increasingly restricted last year, and large parts of the economy shut down, many European drivers went home. And haulage companies say very few have returned.
The pandemic has also created a large backlog in HGV driver tests, so it's been impossible to get enough new drivers up and running.
The industry said in a letter to the prime minister in June that there were 25,000 fewer candidates passing their test in 2020 than in 2019.
What about Brexit?
There is evidence of HGV driver shortages across Europe, but the UK has been among the hardest hit by the problem.
This was because many European drivers went back to their home countries, or decided to work elsewhere.
When the UK was part of the single market, they used to be able to come and go as they pleased.
But the additional border bureaucracy after Brexit meant it was too much hassle for many of them to drive into and out of the UK.
Many drivers are paid by the mile or kilometre rather than by the hour, so delays cost them money.
Tax and conditions
There have also been tax changes making it more expensive for drivers from elsewhere in Europe to work or be employed in the UK.
The reform of the IR35 rules - on how people working off the payroll pay tax - are designed to prevent workers from setting up limited companies through which they pay less tax and National Insurance while working, in effect, as an employee.
But it means there's less incentive for them to come and work in the UK because they make less money.
Haulage companies also want better conditions for drivers in general, and a recognition that they are a vital part of the economy.
They say the average age of HGV drivers in the UK is 55, and more needs to be done to attract younger workers.
One consequence of shortages, though, has been that some wages for drivers have been going up.
The drivers can command more money - the profitability of the transport industry is very small in normal circumstances and that means we'll have to up prices for our customers
What is being done about shortages?
The government has slightly relaxed the Drivers' Hours rules, which means drivers will be able to increase their daily driving limit from nine hours to 11 hours twice a week.
The temporary extension to driver hours, which initially ran for four weeks until 8 August was then extended to 3 October. But it has been criticised as compromising safety standards and the industry says it will do little to ease the problems it is facing.
A government spokesperson said longer journeys "must only be used where necessary and must not compromise driver safety."
Haulage companies want foreign drivers to be added to what's known as the Shortage Occupations list, allowing them to qualify for a skilled worker visa.
But the Home Office isn't keen. And the government argues that progress is already being made in testing and hiring, and it says a big push is being made towards improving pay, working conditions and diversity.
Examples of the steps being taken by companies include:
- Tesco is offering drivers a £1,000 joining bonus
- Aldi has increased wages for drivers
- Waitrose has given its drivers a pay rise of around £2 an hour while new qualified drivers will receive a "welcome payment" of £1,000.