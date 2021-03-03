Budget 2021: What is levelling up and how is it going?
Reality Check team
BBC News
- Published
There were several references to "levelling up" in Wednesday's Budget. It was also one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most-used terms of the 2019 election campaign.
The idea is that people and communities that feel they have been left behind get a chance to catch up.
So far, what it means in practice and if there's any way its success can be judged, is a bit vague.
What's the problem?
Research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that: "On a wide variety of measures, regional disparities in the UK are greater than in most comparable countries."
But it also found that after adjusting for housing costs, living standards between UK regions were not particularly unequal.
Many organisations have put forward suggestions of things that need to be addressed such as employment rates, pay, health and formal education, but there seems to be fairly broad agreement that one of the central issues is the differences in productivity between regions - that's the amount of value created per hour worked.
One of the factors cited as having caused this productivity gap is that government and universities spend more on research and development in the south-east of England.
In its manifesto, the Conservative Party said it would be "levelling up every part of the UK", which would involve:
- Investing in towns, cities, and rural and coastal areas
- Giving those areas more control of how investment is made
- Levelling up skills using apprenticeships and a £3bn National Skills Fund
- Making life much easier for farming and fishing industries
- Creating up to 10 freeports to help deprived communities.
A group of Conservative MPs have also formed a levelling-up taskforce, and are calling for the government to set out geographical analysis of how tax and spending changes affect different areas.
Clearly the government has been busy with the pandemic (which has itself highlighted problems of inequality in the UK) in the first year or so since the election.
So what progress has been made in these five areas?
Investing in towns, cities, rural and coastal areas
The chancellor announced in November that he was changing the way that the benefit of investment was calculated to allow projects with big regional impacts to be prioritised.
In his 3 March Budget, he said that applications were now being sought for some of the £4.8bn Levelling Up Fund, which will invest in infrastructure such as town centres and local transport.
And there will be just over £1bn from the Towns Fund divided between 45 towns in England.
But Lord O'Neill, vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse partnership (set up by former Chancellor George Osborne) and a former minister under David Cameron, said it was disappointing that some action to help left-behind regions appeared to have been delayed.
He was referring to a White Paper on devolution and local recovery, which was due to come out in 2020 but has been put back and will now be published "in due course".
Giving areas more control over investment
The government has pledged to have 22,000 civil servants based outside London by the end of the decade, having said in its manifesto that "we need to get away from the idea that 'Whitehall knows best'".
The chancellor announced in the Budget that 750 staff from departments including the Treasury and the Department for Business would be based in Darlington.
There is also to be a second housing department headquarters created in Wolverhampton.
Lord Sainsbury, launching a report on levelling up this week, said that while moving civil servants around the country was of "symbolic importance", it would not level up.
He argued that for that to happen, more powers would need to be given to local government to control things like transport and the courses taught at local further education colleges.
Levelling up skills
The chancellor announced an extra £111m to fund work placements and training for 16- to 24-year-olds in England.
Covid has been particularly bad for younger workers, and the chancellor has also increased the incentives for companies taking on apprentices.
Apprenticeships fell in 2017-18 following the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy and are still well below the level they were at that point.
As for the National Skills Fund, the chancellor announced an initial £375m for it in November.
Farming and fishing industries
The 2019 manifesto said getting Brexit done would provide "new support to people in rural and coastal communities, and for our farming and fishing industries".
That promise may ring a little hollow for some. Companies that export some types of shellfish to the EU for example can no longer do business with their main market following Brexit. And all exports of food of animal origin are facing new bureaucracy and costs, which cut into their profits.
The government has set up a £23m support scheme to cover losses incurred in the fishing industry, as well as a new £100m fund to modernise fishing fleets and rejuvenate coastal fishing facilities.
But industry representatives say the promise of taking back full control of UK fishing waters has not yet been fulfilled.
Creating up to 10 freeports
Freeports are a big favourite of both the prime minister and chancellor, and eight freeports for England were announced in the Budget. They will be in:
- East Midlands Airport
- Felixstowe & Harwich
- Humber
- Liverpool City Region
- Plymouth and South Devon
- Solent
- Teesside
- Thames
Discussions are under way about where other freeports will be in the UK.
The chancellor said they would provide "an unprecedented economic boost across the UK".
But a report this week from UK in a Changing Europe found little evidence that freeports create additional jobs, suggesting that at best the zones would relocate economic activity and jobs.
"The thought they're going to transform the wealth and prosperity of this country is simply untrue," argued Prof Catherine Barnard, one of the report's authors.
"It will help the regions that get a freeport - but possibly to the detriment of those that don't."