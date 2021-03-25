2021 elections: What elections can I vote in this year?
Every voter in Great Britain will have the chance to take part in at least one of six elections this May, as more than 5,000 positions of power are set to be decided across England, Scotland and Wales.
The Scottish and Welsh national parliaments are up for grabs, as well as mayoral elections in 13 of England's biggest city areas, including London, Manchester and the West Midlands.
There are also council elections across England and Police and Crime Commissioner votes in England and Wales.
Some parts of England will have as many as four votes, as elections postponed from last summer have been carried over to this year.