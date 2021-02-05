Covid: What has the government done about the South Africa variant?

We asked the government how many people had come to the UK from South Africa - via third countries - since 24 December. We were told it does not publish this information. The Office for National Statistics does not collect figures for indirect flights either.However, data from the Civil Aviation Authority shows that at least 19,800 passengers had flown between the two countries in December 2020, although many of those would have been before the ban came into force, and the figure includes those leaving the UK.