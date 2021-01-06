Georgia election: Trump voter fraud claims and others fact-checked
By Reality Check team and BBC Monitoring
BBC News
- Published
US President Donald Trump and others have made new unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud following the rerun of two crucial Senate races in the state of Georgia.
With the Democrats looking likely to win both seats and with them control of the US Senate, we've debunked some of the theories that have been widely shared on social media.
Claim: Dominion voting machines stopped working in Republican areas
Since the November election, the president has repeatedly made baseless allegations that Dominion voting machines have been manipulated to engineer electoral fraud.
Referring to the vote in Georgia, Mr Trump said these machines had stopped working in Republican strongholds for "over an hour".
The official in charge of Georgia's voting systems, Gabriel Sterling, said there has been an issue in one county due to "a programming error on security keys" but that it was resolved hours before the president made his comments.
Mr Sterling tweeted: "The, votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr President."
Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also clarified in a statement that there had been some issues but they did not stop people from voting, Reuters news agency reports.
"At no point did voting stop as voters continued casting ballots on emergency ballots, in accordance with the procedures set out by Georgia law," said Mr Raffensperger.
Claim: "They are setting up a big 'voter dump' against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?"
In a tweet generating some 300,000 likes and retweets, President Trump claimed there was a "voter dump" planned against Republican candidates.
But there's no evidence of wrongdoing.
It's not clear exactly what he means by a "voter dump", but he may be referring to the fact that large batches of votes are released at once.
This is standard practice and a valid part of the vote-counting process.
In Georgia, as in the presidential elections, larger districts, often including cities that may lean Democrat, take longer to report their results.
Mr Trump has falsely claimed on multiple occasions that millions of genuine votes in November's presidential election that were counted after polls closed were "fake".
In Georgia, election official Gabriel Sterling noted after the polls closed that some 171,000 early, in-person ballots from DeKalb County, which is Democrat-leaning, were yet to be counted.
Authorities knew how many of these "advanced" votes were coming.
There is a large group of votes from DeKalb Co., the early in person votes that should be uploaded soon. That will be 171k+. #gapol— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021
Claim: Chatham County stopped counting, again
A number of Republican officials and activists, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the founder of conservative activist group Turning Point USA, claimed workers at the Chatham county count had suddenly stopped counting for the rest of the night and gone home, raising the prospect of foul play.
"They're doing this again. You can't make this up," Charlie Kirk tweeted.
Georgia just stopped counting votes for the night in Chatham County.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 6, 2021
They're doing this again. You can't make this up.
Where are the "Republican" leaders?
RT!
Similar claims of fraud or suspicious activity were made during the presidential election count in the county, after it took a few days for all the absentee and mail-in ballots to be tabulated.
But Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting systems implementation manager, took to Twitter to say the count "didn't just stop".
Workers had finished counting all the ballots they had except absentee ballots received on election day, Mr Sterling, a Republican, added.
Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today. #gapol— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021
The county's board of elections chairman, Tom Mahoney, confirmed later that about 3,000 to 4,000 election day absentee ballots were left to count.
Reporting by Jack Goodman, Christopher Giles, Shayan Sardarizadeh and Olga Robinson.