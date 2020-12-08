Charlie Hebdo attack: France seeks long jail terms in Paris trial

As for the other two defendants being tried in absentia, prosecutors want Mohamed Belhoucine, a close friend of Coulibaly, to be jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 22 years behind bars for complicity in his attack on the Hyper Cacher supermarket which left four people dead. Belhoucine is suspected of giving the killer the most significant operational support as well as acting as his religious mentor. Prosecutors want his younger brother, Mehdi, to face 20 years in jail for helping Hayat Boumeddiene escape.