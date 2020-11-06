Eddie Hassell: Texas teenager arrested over US actor's death
Police in Texas have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of fatally shooting the US actor Eddie Hassell.
D'Jon Antone was arrested on Wednesday on a capital murder charge, Grand Praire Police Department confirmed.
Hassell, best known for his roles on the TV show Surface and the movie The Kids Are All Right, died from his wounds in hospital last Sunday aged 30.
The police have suggested the incident was a robbery which went wrong.
Hassell was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment in the Dallas suburb, at around 01:00 on Sunday, according to his representative.
"Grand Prairie Detectives determined the offence was a random robbery by the suspect, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie," they said in a statement.
UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Grand Prairie Police for Capital Murder in the Eddie Hassell Homicide Investigation.— Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 5, 2020
Read more here: https://t.co/2z0xHdg9Zl pic.twitter.com/SoXKa41rX1
In 2010, Texas-born actor Hassell appeared in comedy drama film The Kids Are All Right, which was one of the first mainstream movies to show a same-sex couple raising two teenagers. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best film.
Earlier in his career, Hassell portrayed Phil Nance in the short-lived sci-fi TV series Surface.
