BBC News

Eddie Hassell: Texas teenager arrested over US actor's death

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionEddie Hassell was best known for his roles in the TV show Surface, and the film The Kids Are All Right

Police in Texas have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of fatally shooting the US actor Eddie Hassell.

D'Jon Antone was arrested on Wednesday on a capital murder charge, Grand Praire Police Department confirmed.

Hassell, best known for his roles on the TV show Surface and the movie The Kids Are All Right, died from his wounds in hospital last Sunday aged 30.

The police have suggested the incident was a robbery which went wrong.

  • Actor Eddie Hassell dies aged 30 after being shot

Hassell was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment in the Dallas suburb, at around 01:00 on Sunday, according to his representative.

"Grand Prairie Detectives determined the offence was a random robbery by the suspect, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie," they said in a statement.

In 2010, Texas-born actor Hassell appeared in comedy drama film The Kids Are All Right, which was one of the first mainstream movies to show a same-sex couple raising two teenagers. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best film.

Earlier in his career, Hassell portrayed Phil Nance in the short-lived sci-fi TV series Surface.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Television

More on this story

  • Actor Eddie Hassell dies aged 30 after being shot

    Published
    4 days ago