'Circuit breaker' lockdown and whales block war games

  • 1 October 2020
Image caption Scots could be ordered to stay at home this month as part of a crucial "circuit breaker" lockdown to tackle coronavirus cases, warns the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The circuit breaker lockdown is planned for the October school holidays, writes The Times, which says the move is being considered as the number of deaths from coronavirus hit its highest rate since June. The paper's main story focuses on claims that the UK Home Office has considered using ferries and decommissioned oil rigs in the North Sea for processing migrants seeking asylum.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express calls the plans for further restrictions a "mini lockdown" and says it could be in place in weeks after national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said it may be part of the answer to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Image caption The first minister has warned the public to stick to the rules and insists an increase in deaths and infections is still not inevitable if people observe current restrictions, writes The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption Surveillance testing is to be stepped up to stop the spread of coronavirus among Scotland's students, writes The Scotsman.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i newspaper says university term end dates are to be staggered across the UK to allow students to return home to their families at Christmas.
Image caption In other news, the Daily Record reports that the Navy had to postpone a major military exercise after a pod of whales were found in Gare Loch, blocking the Faslane nuclear base.
Image caption The Herald says almost 1,400 women are preparing legal action over claims they were failed by their unions during historic equal pay disputes. The women, who include care workers, are lodging claims against Unison, Unite and GMB.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on the decision by TSB to close 73 of its Scottish branches, resulting in the loss of 900 jobs. The paper focuses on the impact of the decision in the north-east, where it says "customers have been left out in the cold".
Image caption The Evening Express also leads with the story and reports that only two of Aberdeen's nine banks now remain.
Image caption The National continues its coverage of the end of the furlough scheme. The paper says the 31 October deadline for the end of the UK government's Job Retention Scheme will see workers "abandoned" by Westminster.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports on an outbreak of coronavirus at a city hospital stroke unit. The paper says health chiefs have "offered reassurance" over the outbreak.
Image caption A crown office worker who stole cash, drugs and evidence totalling £240,000 from her employer makes the front page of The Scottish Sun.
Image caption The Courier reports on concerns that people in Fife may have to wait weeks for a flu jab after only a small number of people were employed to staff a vaccine hotline.
Image caption A home delivery service worker has been praised after his quick thinking over the phone saved a pensioner who had suffered a bad fall, according to the front page of the Evening News.
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland claims that shoppers who panic-bought toilet rolls during the early days of lockdown are now over-buying Christmas food amid fears of further restrictions.