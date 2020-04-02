BBC Young Reporter Uploader: Privacy Notice

This is the Privacy Notice relating to the BBC Young Reporter Uploader.

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

The BBC Young Reporter uploader is for 11-18 year olds in the UK to share their stories and the subjects that matter to them. We want to make sure young people's voices and lives are reflected across BBC programmes and online platforms. We'll be looking to share the strongest and most unique stories with BBC programme and platform teams.

Parental/guardian consent is required to process sensitive personal data also known as special category data.

The BBC is the "controller" of the personal information collected. This means the BBC is responsible for deciding what personal information we collect and how we use it.

WHAT WE WILL COLLECT AND HOW WE USE IT

Personal data:

The BBC will collect and process the following personal information:

Individuals aged 11-18:

• Name

• Age

• Any personal data contained in your video upload

The parent/guardian of individuals aged 11-18:

• Name

• Email address

• Online identifier

• Phone number

The BBC may also process personal data of a sensitive nature. Examples of sensitive data include personal information relating to health or ethnicity or sexuality or political or religious view. We cannot know upfront which videos will include sensitive information; for that reason we require parental/guardian consent at the outset to ensure that each video is processed lawfully.

Lawful basis for processing your personal information:

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal information is the BBC's legitimate interest. We have balanced our interests in processing your data against any impact on your individual rights and freedoms and found that such interest does not override our interests.

The legal basis on which the BBC processes any sensitive information contained in a video upload is explicit consent; this means that we require the specific, informed and unambiguous consent of your parent or guardian to process that information.

RETAINING YOUR INFORMATION

The BBC will retain your information and your video for up to 12 months from the date of the upload after which it will be destroyed unless your video is used for broadcast. If your video is used for broadcast, it will be retained and archived by the BBC.

SHARING YOUR INFORMATION

We will not share your personal data with any third party without your prior consent.

YOUR RIGHTS AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT DATA PROTECTION

You have rights under data protection law.

You can request a copy of the data BBC stores about you, which includes your BBC Account data and the data described above.

You have the right to ask for your data we collect to be deleted however there are exceptions to your rights and they may be limited in some situations for example we may refuse this request.

You can contact our data protection officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights under data protection law and the contact information of our Data Protection Officer, please see the BBC's Privacy Notice for further details.

If you raise a concern with the BBC about how we handle your data and are not happy with our response, you can raise a concern with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

UPDATING THIS PRIVACY NOTICE

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal information.