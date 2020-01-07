Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luis Parra (left) and Juan Guaidó both claim to be the Speaker of the National Assembly

Two Venezuelan lawmakers claiming the role of National Assembly Speaker are set to face off as the legislature starts a new session later on Tuesday.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who was seeking re-election as Speaker, was prevented by police from entering the National Assembly building on Sunday.

In his absence, dissident opposition lawmaker Luis Parra was elected.

But National Assembly members backing Mr Guaidó held a rival vote outside the chamber, re-electing him as Speaker.

Why does it matter who's Speaker?

Under the Venezuelan constitution, lawmakers elect a Speaker for a one-year term on 5 January.

Opposition politician Juan Guaidó was elected to the post last year. A couple of weeks later, he jumped into the international limelight when he declared himself interim president of Venezuela.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Maduro was inaugurating a new baseball stadium on Sunday

Mr Guaidó argued that because the 2018 presidential election that returned President Nicolás Maduro to power had been widely been denounced as rigged, the presidency was vacant.

He invoked a paragraph in the constitution which states that in such cases, the National Assembly Speaker should take over power.

More than 50 countries recognised him as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. However, Mr Maduro, who enjoys the support of the Venezuelan military, has remained in power.

Mr Maduro's government and the opposition-controlled National Assembly have been at loggerheads for years. But as Mr Guaidó's claim to the interim presidency rests on his position as Speaker, this election took on a much greater significance than in previous years.

Opposition politicians accused the government of offering lawmakers financial incentives to vote against him - an allegation the presidency has denied.

What was the outcome?

Ahead of the vote, Mr Guaidó said he was confident of having enough support to be re-elected. But on Sunday he and other lawmakers were prevented from entering the National Assembly by the National Guard.

Footage showed Mr Guaidó attempting to jump the railing surrounding the building and being pushed back by police with shields.

Meanwhile, inside the chamber, there were chaotic scenes as government supporters clamoured for the election to go ahead regardless.

Eventually, an election was held despite the fact that there were not enough lawmakers for a quorum.

Luis Parra, a former ally of Mr Guaidó who was expelled from the Justice First opposition party over corruption allegations, was chosen as Speaker by pro-government lawmakers and a number of dissident opposition politicians in a show of hands.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Luis Parra says he had the necessary votes to be elected, even though he could not name those who voted for him

Mr Guaidó argued that the election was illegitimate and convened opposition lawmakers to a vote at the headquarters of a newspaper. Their tally said 100 of the National Assembly's 167 legislators backed him.

The US, the European Union, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and many other Latin American countries welcomed Mr Guaidó's re-election and condemned the actions of the National Guard. Russia, a firm ally of President Maduro, took the opposite stance, calling Mr Parra's election "democratic".

What next?

All eyes will be on the National Assembly building on Tuesday where the first session of the National Assembly is scheduled to start at 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

Mr Guaidó said in a news conference on Monday that he was willing to "risk his neck" to attend the session.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Juan Guaidó said he would attend the session on Tuesday despite having been turned away by police on Sunday

Expecting a heavy police presence and possible violence, he suggested that journalists covering the event should wear helmets.

Mr Parra, who has moved into the Speaker's office, is also expected to attend, setting the scene for another eventful day at the National Assembly.