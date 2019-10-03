Man shot dead after knife attack on Paris police

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police have cordoned off the area

A man has been shot dead by French police after attacking officers with a knife outside Paris police headquarters.

The man was trying to enter the building before being stopped by an officer, who was seriously wounded in the attack.

Two other people have been injured in the attack.

There is no official police comment. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has gone to the scene.

The area in the île de la Cité - in the centre of Paris - has been cordoned off.