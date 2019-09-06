UK sisters to break dance at Royal Albert Hall

Image caption BGirl Terra and BGirl Edie perform as part of the Soul Maverick Crew

Two break dancing sisters will make history at the Royal Albert Hall later.

BGirls Terra and Eddie, who have been dancing since the ages of two and three, will be the first siblings to show off their breaking skills as part of this year's BBC Proms programme.

The two young performers are part of London-based Soul Maverick crew and will form part of The Breaks event.

"Breaking at the Royal Albert Hall is really exciting," 15-year old Eddie told BBC News.

"Before we got invited to perform at the Proms, its something that I'd heard of but I didn't know much about it," she added.

"The building is really big."

Both dancers have been trained by their father Dee. BGirl Terra featured in an acclaimed music video by UK soul collective Jungle at the age of just six.

"I didn't really know what the Proms were but I'd heard of the BBC," she said. "But there's going to be thousands of people there."

The Breaks Prom is one of the late-night events aimed at encouraging more young and diverse audiences to the annual event.

Previous late-night Proms this season have included a tribute to Nina Simone, cult indie band Public Service Broadcasting performing their 2015 studio album The Race for Space plus The Sound of Space, which featured tracks from sci-fi film soundtracks.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.