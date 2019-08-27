Image caption The incident happened shortly before 05:00 BST on Monday

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an incident outside a supermarket in the early hours of Monday morning which left a man in hospital.

The man, from Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened outside Morrisons on Heol Iscoed, Llanishen in Cardiff at about 04:50 BST on Bank Holiday Monday.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with "serious" but non-life threatening injuries.