A Brexit deal is now 'touch and go', says Johnson

The prime minister has said the chances of leaving the EU without a deal are "touch and go" - having previously said they were "a million to one".

In a BBC interview at the G7 summit in France, he said it "all depends on our EU friends and partners".

When pressed on the chances, he said: "I think it's going to be touch and go. But the important thing is to get ready to come out without a deal."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said the UK will leave the EU on 31 October.