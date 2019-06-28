Image copyright Getty Images

The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley has revealed he struggles to cope with fame and that it causes him anxiety.

Speaking on his own digital show, Complete Load of Podcast, the star admitted he felt "constantly on edge."

The 31-year-old is best known for playing the much-loved and immature Jay Cartwright in the Bafta-winning Channel 4 comedy.

His celebrity status, he added, has left him close to "never leaving my house again."

Responding to a fan's question on the podcast, Buckley admitted his "low level of fame" was good for booking a table at a restaurant or being helped in shops but he stressed there were no "actual pros of being famous."

"The cons are basically not being able to relax," he told co-host Matt Whiston, "not being able to feel like you're not 'on' when you leave the house, at any point.

"I don't wanna whinge about it," he went on, "but it does make me anxious, it does make me very self-conscious, it does make me uncomfortable."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L-R) Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison attend the World Premiere of The Inbetweeners 2 in London in 2014

The Inbetweeners, about the growing pains of a group of teenage friends, ran for three series between 2008-10 and its cult success led to two further feature films hitting the big screen. Buckley's co-star Blake Harrison last year ruled out the hit show ever returning.

In January, Buckley admitted to feeling "hated" following a backlash over the show's 10-year reunion episode, telling fans online: "I'm especially upset as it really is the fans that made the Inbetweeners a success."

Buckley, who is married with two children, went on to star in the BBC sitcom, White Gold, about a group of double-glazed window salesmen in Essex in the 1980s. More than ten years on from his initial breakthrough, he said he still struggles day-to-day with being a well-known face, despite not being "that famous".

'Very anxious'

"I'm accidentally famous," he declared, "I'm not built to be famous, I'm not a star. I'm not special, so being stared at makes me very anxious."

"I feel constantly on edge. I'm getting closer and closer to never leaving my house again," he laughed.

The Londoner explained that he has particular issues with "people taking sneaky pictures" and posting them on the internet, stressing he'd much rather pose for pictures with fans and have a normal chat.

"It's something I find really difficult. People take secret pictures of me... it fries my brain.

"I'm just a bloke, Just come and talk to me, I'd love to talk to you."

